Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Trials in Venezuela 'Going Very Well', President Maduro Says

CARACAS (Sputnik) - The third phase of clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is going well in Venezuela, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said.

"The trials of Sputnik V vaccine in Venezuela are carrying out very well. We are going to wait for the end of all trials to give definitive results, but they are going very well", Maduro said at a conference streamed on Twitter on Tuesday.

The trials of the Russian vaccine in Venezuela began in the middle of October, with 2,000 volunteers participating in the programme.

According to a press release published earlier on 11 November, Sputnik V showed 92 percent efficacy based on the first interim analysis obtained 21 days after volunteers received the first vaccination.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Venezuela has registered more than 95,000 positive COVID-19 cases, including over 90,000 patients who have recovered and 834 people who have died.

Sputnik V, which has been developed by the Gamaleya centre and produced in cooperation with the RDIF, became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 when it was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on 11 August.

Stage three clinical trials of the vaccine are underway in Russia, and trials have also been announced in the United Arab Emirates, India, Venezuela, and Belarus to date.