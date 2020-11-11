Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Has 92% Efficacy, Interim Analysis Shows

As many as 40,000 volunteers are currently taking part in the double-blind, randomized, placebo-control phase 3 of the clinical trials. Over 20,000 of them have already received the first component of the vaccine, while over 16,000 volunteers have received both the first and the second doses.
[2\2] Trials conducted under the civil use of the vaccine in Russia (not being a part of clinical trials) based on the monitoring of 10,000 vaccinated confirmed vaccine efficacy at a rate of over 90%.— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) November 11, 2020
"As of November 11, no unexpected adverse events were identified as part of the research. Some of those vaccinated had short-term minor adverse events such as pain at the injection site, flu-like syndrome including fever, weakness, fatigue, and headache," the press release read on.
Observation of the volunteers will continue for six months, and after that, the final report will be presented, according to the press release.
The interim research data will be published by the Gamaleya Center team in one of the leading international peer-reviewed medical journals. Following the completion of Phase III clinical trials Gamaleya Center will provide access to the full clinical trial report.— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) November 11, 2020
Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, on 11 August. It was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute and produced in cooperation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). While stage three clinical trials of the vaccine have been underway in Russia, trials have also been announced in the United Arab Emirates, India, Venezuela, and Belarus.
