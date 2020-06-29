Venezuela's Maduro Orders EU Envoy to Leave Within 72 Hours Over Newly Imposed Sanctions

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has ordered the EU envoy to leave within 72 hours after the EU sanctioned a group of Venezuelan officials.

"I have decided to give the European Union ambassador 72 hours to leave the country," Maduro said in a televised address, also noting that the envoy will be allowed to use a plane to leave the country.

'Enough of European colonialism against Venezuela," Maduro added.

Maduro's order comes after the Council of the European Union on Monday sanctioned 11 Venezuelan officials, including parliamentarians, a magistrate and a senior military chief, for acting against the National Assembly, which is dominated by the opposition, Reuters reported. Those sanctioned are recognized by the Maduro government but not by the members of the Assembly, who reelected opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the head of the legislature in January.

The sanctions include a travel ban and an asset freeze. So far, 36 Venezuelan officials linked to the Maduro government face sanctions.

According to the Council, the 11 newly-sanctioned individuals “are particularly responsible for acting against the democratic functioning of the National Assembly, including stripping the parliamentary immunity of several of its members," Reuters reported. The Council also accused the individuals of "creating obstacles to a political and democratic solution to the crisis in Venezuela."

The United States itself has imposed numerous rounds of sanctions against Venezuela in response to the political developments in the country. On January 23, 2019, Guaido proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president, denouncing Maduro's government as undemocratic and calling for Maduro's ouster. Last year, the US also imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA. Most recently, the Trump administration earlier this month sanctioned three Mexico-based individuals who sell crude oil from Venezuela.

“The illegitimate Maduro regime created a secret network to evade sanctions, which Treasury has now exposed,” US Deputy Secretary Justin G. Muzinich said in a statement. “The United States will continue to relentlessly pursue sanctions evaders, who plunder Venezuela’s resources for personal gain at the expense of the Venezuelan people.”

However, Maduro has repeatedly stated that the US is using sanctions to choke out the Maduro government and get access to the country's oil reserves, which are the largest in the world.

More details to follow.