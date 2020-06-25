Death Toll in Mexico's 23 June Earthquake Rises to 10

"At the moment 97 municipalities with affectations are reported in the states Oaxaca, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Veracruz. Unfortunately ... ten deceased and 21 injured people in Oaxaca state; and in Mexico City two injured were reported", the press release reads.
Earlier reports said at least seven people had been killed, so the death count of the 23 June earthquake has reached 10.
On Wednesday, the Mexican Secretariat of Culture said the quake damaged 55 cultural heritage sites in the state of Oaxaca, with 40 objects receiving minor damages, 11 – medium and four – serious.
On 23 June, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, with the epicentre located 7.4 miles southeast of the city of La Crucecita.
The Latin American state is located on the seismically active territory. In May, two earthquakes of 6.1 and 5.5-magnitude hit the country, though no tsunami warning was issued at that time.
