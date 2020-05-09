Bolsonaro Vows to Invite Up to 3,000 People to BBQ Party Amid Record High COVID-19 Deaths in Brazil

The president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic was harshly criticised in a recently published article in the renowned British medical journal The Lancet, the authors of which slammed Brazil's disregard for lockdown measures – something that supposedly could make the country a new COVID-19 hotspot.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has doubled-down on his vow to hold a major barbeque party despite criticism of the event, despite it violating the country's anti-coronavirus measures, which require people to avoid gathering in groups. The president stated that he had invited some 1,300 people to the party, despite initially planning it only for 30 friends, and suggested that he might actually let in more.

"I have invited 1,300 people, but if there are more - I will let them in. We will make a barbeque for 3,000 people", Bolsonaro said.

Bolsonaro's remarks regarding the barbeque party at Alvorada Palace come hot on the heels of a report by Imperial College London, published in The Lancet, which called the Brazilian president the main threat to the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The doctors argue in the article that the president's disregard for lockdown measures sows confusion among Brazilian citizens and thus threatens to turn the country into a new COVID-19 hotspot.

Brazil recently registered a record-high number of deaths caused by the coronavirus infection - 615 fatalities between 7 and 8 May. This was a steep rise from 296 deaths registered on 6 May, according to the World Health Organisation. Brazil also experienced a significant spike in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases, going from almost 7,000 on 7 May all the way up to 10,503 new cases on 8 May, according to the WHO.