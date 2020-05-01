Register
14:05 GMT01 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro delivers a press conference at Palacio da Alvorada da presidencial residence, in Brasilia, on April 16, 2020.

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Accuses WHO of Encouraging Sexual Activity in Children - Report

    © AFP 2020 / SERGIO LIMA
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107899/94/1078999409_0:260:3071:1988_1200x675_80_0_0_a5b32e208c8b16331c0e285ada50a39a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202005011079160951-brazilian-president-jair-bolsonaro-accuses-who-of-encouraging-sexual-activity-in-children---report/

    President Bolsonaro has found himself in hot water over his comment about surpassing China’s coronavirus death toll. Answering a reporter’s question the politician, who previously called the COVID-19 virus a little flu, said: “So, what? I’m sorry what do you want me to do?"

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has accused the World Health Organisation of encouraging children to masturbate, the South China Morning Post reported. In his post on Facebook, which has now been deleted, the 65-year-old politician dubbed "Tropical Trump" allegedly wrote:

    "This is the World Health Organisation whose advice on coronavirus some people want me to follow. Should we follow their education policy guidelines, too?
    For children zero to four years old: satisfaction and pleasure when touching bodies, masturbation.
    For children four to six years old: a positive gender identity… masturbation in early childhood, same-sex relations…
    Nine to twelve years old: first sexual experience".

    ​The information Bolsonaro referred is the WHO’s 2010 guide called "Standards for Sexuality in Europe". It is a sex education guide, which in no way encourages masturbation. It simply outlines a number of topics parents may or should discuss with their children – acceptance of social rules about privacy and intimacy, gender roles, same-sex relations, masturbation, first sexual experience, abuse, etc.

    Bolsonaro has been at odds with global health watchdog over its recommendations on self-isolation and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The 65-year-old Bolsonaro such measures ruin the economy. The president himself ignores the rules and appears at pro-government rallies, hugs and shakes hands with his supporters.

    A homeless woman reacts next to a worker collecting samples during a Miami-Dade County testing operation for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Miami, Florida, U.S., April 16, 2020
    © REUTERS / MARCO BELLO
    Coronavirus Crisis: Which Country’s Government Has Handled COVID-19 Outbreak the Best & the Worst?

    His attack on the WHO comes a day after he dismissed the high death toll from the coronavirus in the country, which at the time of writing stands at 6,000. When asked to comment on the situation Bolsonaro said: "What do you want me to do. My name is [means] messiah, but I don’t work miracles".

    Reports say Manaus, the capital of the largest Brazilian state, is running out of coffins and its funeral system has collapsed, prompting authorities to dig mass graves.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, world health organization, Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blooming Spring: International Workers' Day Celebrations in Various Countries and Ages
    Blooming Spring: International Workers' Day Celebrations in Various Countries and Ages
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse