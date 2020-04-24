Brazil Justice Minister to Announce Resignation Later in the Day - Reports

Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro is set to announce his resignation in a public address at 11 a.m. Brazilian time, Reuters reported citing a source familiar with the matter.
The minister has been engaged in a dispute with President Bolsonaro over his intention to replace the chief of Brazil's federal police, whom he dismissed earlier in the day. The president did not give any official reason regarding police chief Mauricio Valeixo's sacking.
On Thursday, when reports of Valeixo's dismissal emerged, Moro vowed to step down from his post. However, he said that he would stay if he is granted the right to pick Valeixo's successor, according to a source quoted by Reuters.
Moro has served as Minister of Justice since 1 January 2019. He was nominated for the position by Bolsonaro in October 2018.
The minister, who previously served as a judge, has been actively engaged in the fight against corruption in the country, overseeing probes into top figures including former President Lula.
