Governor of Tabasco, Mexican President’s Home State, Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico rose by 132 to 717 along with four new fatalities on 28 March, the Health Ministry's director of epidemiology said.

Governor of the Mexican state of Tabasco Adan Augusto Lopez Hernandez has stated that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tabasco is the home state of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

According to the Johns Hopkins University count, there are currently 848 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico and 16 deaths from the disease.

On a global scale, the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 685,000, with over 32,100 deaths and over 145,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks official statistics from countries around the world.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW