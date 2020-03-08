Argentina Registers First Death From Coronavirus-Related Complications

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The first death from coronavirus-related complications (COVID-19) has been detected in Argentina, Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, a 64-years-old man, who has visited France, has died from coronavirus-related complications. Argentina has confirmed eight cases of COVID-19 on its soil.

En el día de hoy el servicio de virosis respiratoria INEI ANLIS Malbrán procesó 9 muestras arrojando como resultados 8 negativas y una positiva, siendo esta la muestra que confirma el fallecimiento de un paciente con diagnóstico de COVID-19.



Comunicado: https://t.co/3rw2PMYYsM — Ministerio de Salud de la Nación (@msalnacion) March 7, 2020

The coronavirus disease has already reached several countries in South America, including Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Paraguay.

On a global scale, as of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 105,000, with more than 90 countries reporting infections. In addition, over 3,500 people have already died from the disease, while more than 58,000 have fully recovered.

COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.