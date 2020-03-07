Paraguay Registers First Case of Coronavirus Disease in Country

"The central laboratory confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Paraguay. More information will be provided soon at a press conference. I urge citizens to stay calm, protocols, which already tested and approved by WHO, are being applied", Mazzoleni wrote on Twitter.
Informo que hoy, pasado el mediodía, el Laboratorio Central confirmó primer caso de #COVID19 en Paraguay. Más información se dará en breve en rueda de prensa. Insto a la ciudadanía a mantener la calma, los protocolos ya ensayados y aprobados por la @opsoms están siendo aplicados. pic.twitter.com/efoeP2LTFj— Julio Mazzoleni (@MazzoleniJulio) March 7, 2020
The first patient reportedly arrived from Europe, which is currently suffering from the disease outbreak.
On a global scale, as of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 105,000, with more than 90 countries reporting infections. In addition, over 3,500 people have already died from the disease, while more than 58,000 have fully recovered.
