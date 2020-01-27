Straight Out of Jumanji? Photo of Giant 'Mosquito' Found in Argentina Leaves Twitter Aghast

The oversized bug, that could not immediately be classified, was reportedly found in the city of Cordoba in central Argentina.

A social media user named Ezequiel Lobo has rattled the nerves of his subscribers on Twitter, by uploading a photo of a giant mosquito taken alongside a regular mosquito for scale.

"Look at the size of the mosquito that just flew through my window. I'm scared", Lobo wrote.

MIREN EL TAMAÑO DEL MOSQUITO QUE ACABA DE ENTRAR POR MI VENTANA (al lado hay uno normal para hacer una perfecta comparación ahre) tengo: miedo pic.twitter.com/aypd1O67wT — ezequiel (@EzeLobo1) January 22, 2020

The frightened man added that he tried to look up the insect, promptly taken down by Lobo's mother with the help of an insecticide, on the Internet, but could not find anything. He speculated that the bug must have been either a creature from Chernobyl, notorious for its nuclear disaster or from Jumanji, a fictional jungle-like world full of dangerous beasts.

Many of his subscribers were shocked by the size of the arthropod​, with some suggesting that it was a mutant.

Other noted that they spotted similar insects, noting that the bug in fact looks like Psorophora ciliata that usually appears after flooding and is generally harmless.