Russian Senior Lawmaker Discusses Renovating Cuban Railroads With Country's Leadership

HAVANA (Sputnik) - The renovation of the Cuban railway system had been discussed with the country's leadership during the visit, Valentina Matviyenko, the Russian upper house's speaker, said at a press conference.

"We have already had a comprehensive discussion regarding the aspects of various projects with Vice President, the co-chair of the intergovernmental commission. For example, the project of reconstructing the Cuban railroads", Matviyenko said.

She added that it was a promising initiative that would drastically improve the Cuban transportation infrastructure.

Matviyenko's visit is timed to the 500th anniversary of the foundation of Havana.

Meanwhile, the US State Department has imposed sanctions on Cuban Interior Minister Julio Cesar Gandarilla Bermejo for being allegedly responsible for human rights violations in Venezuela.

Previously, the US administration imposed sanctions on the Cuban military, adding its 5 sub-entities to its list of entities with which direct financial transactions are forbidden.