US Expands Sanctions to 5 Sub-Entities Owned by Cuban Military - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has added five sub-entities owned by the Cuban military to its list of entities with which direct financial transactions are forbidden, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on 16 November, as Cuba commemorates Havana's 500th anniversary.

"Today, I am announcing an update to the Cuba Restricted List to add five sub-entities owned by the Cuban military to the list of entities with which direct financial transactions are generally prohibited", the statement said on Friday.

The State Department explained the United States generally prohibits direct financial transactions with entities and sub-entities because they would "disproportionately benefit the Cuban military, intelligence, and security services or personnel at the expense of the Cuban people or private enterprise in Cuba".

Earlier in October, the Trump administration suspended commercial flights from the US to Cuba, except for Havana.

Today, I asked @SecElaineChao to suspend scheduled air service between the U.S. and all Cuban airports, except Havana’s Jose Martí Airport. This action will prevent the Castro regime from profiting from U.S. air travel and using the revenues to repress the #Cuban people. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 25, 2019

Since 2016, the United States has adopted a rough policy on Havana, restricting travel, boosting the economic embargo and imposing sanctions on Raul Castro, Cuba's Communist Party leader, over ''the ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its support for the corrupt former Maduro regime in Venezuela''.