Police Use Tear Gas Against Demonstrators in Central Santiago, Rally Continues

Several hundred people have gathered on Plaza Italia square in the center of the Chilean capital. Most of the protesters are wearing masks or respirators.
The manifestation is peaceful. Young men, who have gathered there, are dancing and playing drums.
Plaza Italia pic.twitter.com/LUJJCeHhkk— pequeño mundo (@sbmundo) November 16, 2019
21:00: hras #plazadignidad Avisenle al gobierno que parece que no les funcionó la estrategia #RenunciaPiñera #ChileDesperto #EstoNoHaTerminado #laluchasigue vía IG @fonda_permanente pic.twitter.com/CSXddLiDIT— MegafonoPopular® (@MegafonoPopular) November 16, 2019
However, close to the square, demonstrators are burning garbage and parts of trees. Black smoke from the fires can be seen across the area.
On the road to the square, the reporters noted a lot of people selling devices for protection from tear gas, water, and lemon juice, which is believed to help soothe the skin irritated by tear gas, which was not in place just three years ago.
🔴 LO ÚLTIMO | Carabineros dispersa a manifestantes en #PlazaItalia ➡ https://t.co/Mq6zOnPhKE pic.twitter.com/oefUthdoFu— Meganoticias (@meganoticiascl) November 15, 2019
The rallies in Chile, which began in October, were caused by a spike in transportation costs. They subsequently led to larger protests against economic and social policies and resulted in unrest.
The situation led to the cancellation of an APEC summit and COP25 climate forum, which were planned to be hosted by Santiago.
