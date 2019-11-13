Violence Erupts in Chile Again Amid Historic Fall of National Currency

Violent clashes broke out between demonstrators calling for President Sebastian Pinera's resignation and security forces near the presidential palace in the city of Santiago on Tuesday, as the country's currency dropped to a historic low after weeks of mass street protests.
Encapuchados del PC y FA llegaron al aeropuerto.— Chilote (@Cap_Caleuche) November 12, 2019
Intención quemar el aeropuerto pic.twitter.com/tepw6tJx0l
In Santiago, #Chile, yet another Catholic church is attack. This time, the parish of Vera Cruz, one of the oldest ones in the country construction completed in 1857.— Ines San Martin (@inesanma) November 13, 2019
This is at least the fifth Catholic Church attacked/vandalized in the past few days.
(A thread). pic.twitter.com/tAgcIOcBme
@T13 @CHVNoticias, @meganoticiascl En Arica se quema el Líder y toma las casas aledañas.— Carito De Los Angeles 🌹 (@carito_377) November 13, 2019
Dónde están ustedes?? pic.twitter.com/kuZqxmXUsI
Some 80,000 people took to the streets of Santiago and 100 organisations called for a general strike.
The protesters are urging the president, who has declared several measures in an effort to meet their demands, including a pledge to change the Constitution, to carry out greater social reform.
"The discontent is over many things", one of the demonstrators, Karen Delgado, said. "Everything the president has offered is insufficient. It's a joke", he added. "We're asking the president to listen and to stop delaying with these half-baked measures. He's not listening to the people".
Several shops were looted in the coastal town of Vina del Mar and in the central city of Valparaiso.
AHORA: Locatarios del centro de Concepción movilizados en camionetas, en cuadrillas con palos y bates enfrentan a saqueadores #TuCooperativa @Cooperativa pic.twitter.com/GcwsnhpT2e— Cristofer Espinoza (@CEspinozaQ) November 13, 2019
Earlier in November, thousands of Chileans gathered in the centre of the capital for one of the rallies that initially erupted in October over a spike in transportation costs, which have evolved into larger protests targeting economic and social policies.
