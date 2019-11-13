Violence Erupts in Chile Again Amid Historic Fall of National Currency

The unrest was stirred up last month by a public transport peak-time fare hike that caused students to start jumping turnstiles in protest while demanding improvements in education and health care, with the turmoil gradually escalating and spreading nationwide.

Violent clashes broke out between demonstrators calling for President Sebastian Pinera's resignation and security forces near the presidential palace in the city of Santiago on Tuesday, as the country's currency dropped to a historic low after weeks of mass street protests.

Encapuchados del PC y FA llegaron al aeropuerto.

Intención quemar el aeropuerto pic.twitter.com/tepw6tJx0l — Chilote (@Cap_Caleuche) November 12, 2019

In Santiago, #Chile, yet another Catholic church is attack. This time, the parish of Vera Cruz, one of the oldest ones in the country construction completed in 1857.

This is at least the fifth Catholic Church attacked/vandalized in the past few days.

(A thread). pic.twitter.com/tAgcIOcBme — Ines San Martin (@inesanma) November 13, 2019

@T13 @CHVNoticias, @meganoticiascl En Arica se quema el Líder y toma las casas aledañas.

Dónde están ustedes?? pic.twitter.com/kuZqxmXUsI — Carito De Los Angeles 🌹 (@carito_377) November 13, 2019

Some 80,000 people took to the streets of Santiago and 100 organisations called for a general strike.

The protesters are urging the president, who has declared several measures in an effort to meet their demands, including a pledge to change the Constitution, to carry out greater social reform.

"The discontent is over many things", one of the demonstrators, Karen Delgado, said. "Everything the president has offered is insufficient. It's a joke", he added. "We're asking the president to listen and to stop delaying with these half-baked measures. He's not listening to the people".

Several shops were looted in the coastal town of Vina del Mar and in the central city of Valparaiso.

AHORA: Locatarios del centro de Concepción movilizados en camionetas, en cuadrillas con palos y bates enfrentan a saqueadores #TuCooperativa @Cooperativa pic.twitter.com/GcwsnhpT2e — Cristofer Espinoza (@CEspinozaQ) November 13, 2019

​Earlier in November, thousands of Chileans gathered in the centre of the capital for one of the rallies that initially erupted in October over a spike in transportation costs, which have evolved into larger protests targeting economic and social policies.