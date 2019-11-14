Russia Recognises Anez as Interim Bolivian President After Morales Resignation

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that Moscow considers the situation in Bolivia to be equivalent to a coup d'état.

Moscow recognises former Second Vice President of the Bolivian Senate Jeanine Anez as interim president of the Latin American country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated on Thursday. He noted, however, that Russia is still concerned by the political crisis in Bolivia, stressing that Moscow is worried about the absence of a parliamentary quorum.

"But we also noted that at the time of her approval in Parliament there was no quorum, which is necessary... it is clear that she will be perceived as the head of Bolivia until a new president is elected, and this is the internal affair of Bolivia", he added.

Ryabkov noted that the events recall certain groups that use illegal methods to reach their political goals.

Previous Bolivian President Evo Morales was forced to resign on Sunday, facing pressure from the military and police amid opposition-led protests against his re-election in a 20 October vote. After being in power for more than 13 years, the politician had to step down and fled to Mexico, which has granted Morales asylum.

© Natacha Pisarenko A supporter of Bolivia's former President Evo Morales yells at a police officer, telling him to respect the nation's indigenous people in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Former President Evo Morales, who transformed Bolivia as its first indigenous president, flew to exile in Mexico on Tuesday after weeks of violent protests, leaving behind a confused power vacuum in the Andean nation. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

After the vice president and other high-ranking officials refused to take over the presidential office, an extraordinary parliamentary session that was supposed to officiate the resignation of Morales proclaimed Jeanine Anez interim president.

The opposition MPs, however, made the decision in the absence of lawmakers from Morales' governing party Movement for Socialism (MAS), which holds the majority in Bolivia's Legislative Assembly, thus, the necessary quorum was not reached.

Several countries recognised her, while Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico, and Nicaragua have described the shift of power in Bolivia, accompanied by violent clashes, as a coup.