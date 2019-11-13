Bolsonaro Says He 'Repudiates' Invasion of Venezuelan Embassy in Brasilia

Brazilian security forces arrived earlier at the Venezuelan Embassy in the capital to work out a peaceful resolution to the dispute between the embassy staff and supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has stated on Twitter that he "repudiates" the occupation of the Venezuelan Embassy in Brasilia, which was reportedly invaded earlier in the day by supporters of self-proclaimed Venezuelan President Juan Guaido.

"In the face of events at the Venezuelan Embassy, we repudiate the interference of external factors. We are taking the necessary steps to safeguard public order and prevent acts of violence in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations", the president said.

Earlier in the day, the vice-minister for Europe at Venezuela's Foreign Ministry, Yvan Gil, stated that the Venezuelan government had called on Brazil to ensure the security of its embassy in the country in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations after it came under attack. Responding to the call, a Brazilian diplomat was sent to the Venezuelan Embassy in order to help settle the dispute between Venezuela’s diplomats and supporters of Guaido, a source stated.

Brazilian lawmaker Paulo Pimenta earlier said that a group of people had allegedly forced its way into the Embassy of Venezuela. According to the Pimenta, there was "a pretty violent dispute" between the attackers, who supported Guaido, and the embassy's staff, although no serious injuries were reported.