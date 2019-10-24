Mexican Security Minister Refuses to Resign in Wake of Failure to Capture Drug Lord’s Son

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Alfonso Durazo, Mexico’s Security and Public Protection minister, said he would not resign in the wake of a failed operation to capture a son of a jailed drug lord, despite the opposition's calls on him to step down.

"Such jobs are not pursued and they are not abandoned. They envision responsibility," Durazo told reporters, as quoted by the Milenio newspaper, on Wednesday when asked about the possibility of resigning.

Durazo added that he would with pleasure make a report on the security operation and the situation in the city of Culiacan, where it took place, as requested by lawmakers.

The operation involving Ovidio Guzman Lopez, one of the sons of drug lord Joaquin Guzman Loera, also known as El Chapo, took place last week. Notably, Culiacan is located in the Sinaloa state where the same name cartel, formerly led by El Chapo, operates. His son, who is also known as El Raton (Mouse) and El Raton Nuevo (New Mouse), is believed to play a key role in the cartel, too.

During the operation, security officers initially captured Guzman Lopez. However, the building where it took place was subsequently surrounded by the cartel members who engaged in battles with the security officers.

These developments prompted the officers to let Guzman Lopez go free. However, the situation provoked gun battles between the law enforcement officers and criminal gangs across Culiacan.

The authorities said that nine people were killed and 23 others sustained injuries. Moreover, 55 inmates fled a local jail amid the turmoil.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has acknowledged that the operation had failed. The lawmakers, in their turn, decided to reconsider the national security strategy.