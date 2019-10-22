Chileans Take to Streets in Protests Against Government and President Pinera - Photos

Chilean authorities on Monday said that they will impose a curfew in the coastal provinces of Valparaiso and Concepcion in response to mass protests against the government imposing transportation fees that increase of the cost of living, local media reported.

Hundreds have taken to the streets of Santiago, Chile, to protest the government of President Sebastian Pinera. People are gathering at Plaza Italia, the centre of the capital.

Ten people have died in Chile in the ongoing violence, most were victims of fires in shopping centres, according to local authorities.

© Sputnik / Francisco Bravo Protesters in Chile

© Sputnik / Francisco Bravo Protesters in Chile

Chilean police have detained dozens during the protests.

© Sputnik / Francisco Bravo Riot Police in Chile

What started as peaceful public demonstrations drew a heavy-handed security response, causing the rallies to become violent.

Chile has been marred by public unrest since 6 October, when authorities increased subway fares. The increasingly violent nature of law enforcement's response to the public rallies saw authorities declare a state of emergency and then impose a curfew in the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco, as well as in the municipalities of Puente Alto and San Bernardo on Saturday.