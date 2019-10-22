Chileans Take to Streets in Protests Against Government and President Pinera - Photos

Hundreds have taken to the streets of Santiago, Chile, to protest the government of President Sebastian Pinera. People are gathering at Plaza Italia, the centre of the capital.
Ten people have died in Chile in the ongoing violence, most were victims of fires in shopping centres, according to local authorities.
Chilean police have detained dozens during the protests.
What started as peaceful public demonstrations drew a heavy-handed security response, causing the rallies to become violent.
Chile has been marred by public unrest since 6 October, when authorities increased subway fares. The increasingly violent nature of law enforcement's response to the public rallies saw authorities declare a state of emergency and then impose a curfew in the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco, as well as in the municipalities of Puente Alto and San Bernardo on Saturday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)