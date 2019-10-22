Video: Violence As Morales Set to Win Bolivian Presidential Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Bolivia’s President Evo Morales has won 46.86 percent of the vote in the country’s presidential election, avoiding a runoff, local media report citing official preliminary election results.

Police used tear gas on demonstrators gathered in the capital city of La Paz, in front of the government building where the vote count was being carried out on Monday, according to local media.

According to media reports, protesters who claim the vote count is a fraud, set fire to electoral offices in the cities of Oruro, Tarija and Sucre.

Esto es en Sucre, departamento de Chuquisaca, ¿ El vandalismo de los grupos de derecha en Bolivia si merece una brutal represión? Para los derechosos ecuatorianos me imagino que toda violencia es condenable, venga de donde venga. 😕 pic.twitter.com/B6TLWBQQZu — Carlos X (@catolico88) October 22, 2019

​Morales is leading with a 10.12 margin against rival Carlos Mesa, who has 36.74 percent of the vote, with 95.09 percent counted, the Bolivian El Deber newspaper said on Monday evening, citing data from the country’s Preliminary Election Results Transmission (TREP) system.

#Bolivia || Se encienden las calles luego de que oficialmente se anunciara a @evoespueblo como presidente de la República.



Así actúa el fascismo, no contentos con el resultado ahora se tiran a las calles a hacer estragos. Pero, #NoPudieronNiPodran #PLOMO19 pic.twitter.com/wRS6ohkjSD — 𝓜𝓸𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓪 (@RaytiPadilla) October 22, 2019

​​The country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal said later on Monday night that with 95.43 percent of the votes counted, Morales had 46.86 percent, while Mesa had 36.72 percent of the vote, leaving Bolivia's incumbent president with a 10.13 percent margin.

Masivas concentraciones en #Bolivia, personas protestando por lo que consideran es un fraude electoral. Estaremos monitoreando la respuesta de las autoridades, exhortando a que no se reprima violentamente, como ya se ha vuelto costumbre en la región 🇧🇴 pic.twitter.com/gFxDExKf5X — Erika Guevara-Rosas (@ErikaGuevaraR) October 22, 2019

​​Mesa has refused to recognize the election results and said on Monday night, quoted by El Deber, that Bolivia’s election authorities were guilty of "fraud."

​To win in the first round of the presidential elections in Bolivia, a candidate must receive over 50 percent of the vote, or, as an alternative, at least 40 percent with a margin of 10 percent from their closest opponent.

Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president, has been in power since 2006. His main challenger, Carlos Mesa, served as president from 2003-2005.