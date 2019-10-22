Register
06:40 GMT +322 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bolivia's President Evo Morales speaks during a ceremony in Sucre, Bolivia, May 24, 2016

    Video: Violence As Morales Set to Win Bolivian Presidential Election

    © REUTERS / Freddy Zarco/Bolivian Presidency
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 60
    Subscribe

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Bolivia’s President Evo Morales has won 46.86 percent of the vote in the country’s presidential election, avoiding a runoff, local media report citing official preliminary election results.

    Police used tear gas on demonstrators gathered in the capital city of La Paz, in front of the government building where the vote count was being carried out on Monday, according to local media.

    According to media reports, protesters who claim the vote count is a fraud, set fire to electoral offices in the cities of Oruro, Tarija and Sucre.

    ​Morales is leading with a 10.12 margin against rival Carlos Mesa, who has 36.74 percent of the vote, with 95.09 percent counted, the Bolivian El Deber newspaper said on Monday evening, citing data from the country’s Preliminary Election Results Transmission (TREP) system.

    ​​The country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal said later on Monday night that with 95.43 percent of the votes counted, Morales had 46.86 percent, while Mesa had 36.72 percent of the vote, leaving Bolivia's incumbent president with a 10.13 percent margin.

    ​​Mesa has refused to recognize the election results and said on Monday night, quoted by El Deber, that Bolivia’s election authorities were guilty of "fraud."

    ​To win in the first round of the presidential elections in Bolivia, a candidate must receive over 50 percent of the vote, or, as an alternative, at least 40 percent with a margin of 10 percent from their closest opponent.

    Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president, has been in power since 2006. His main challenger, Carlos Mesa, served as president from 2003-2005.

    Related:

    US Provoked Oil Prices Fall to Attack Venezuela, Russia: Evo Morales
    Bolivia Ready to Fight the US – Evo Morales
    Expert Explains Evo Morales Policy on Pacific Ocean Access
    'Enemy of World Peace': Evo Morales Slams US Proposed INF Treaty Withdrawal
    Tags:
    Evo Morales, elections, clashes, protests, Bolivia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse