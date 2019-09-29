Nearly 20 People Killed, 17 Injured in Road Accident in Bolivia – Photos

At least 18 people died and 17 more were injured as a result of a road accident in southern Bolivia, national media reported.
Conductor vuelca su camión y causa 18 muertos (lista) y 17 heridos, en la carretera Llallagua - Pocoata.— Andrés Gómez Vela (@AndrsGomezV) September 29, 2019
El hecho sucedió está tarde a eso de las 17 horas. Según un testigo, el camión volcó por exceso de velocidad. pic.twitter.com/dYQc3s6DH9
Those injured were reportedly sent to nearby hospitals. According to preliminary data, the incident was caused by the high speed of the truck.
