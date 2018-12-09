Nearly 20 People Killed in Head-on Busses Collision in Bolivia - Reports

The road accident occurred on the route between the country's capital of La Paz and the town of Achacachi, the Andino news portal reported, citing local police.
Several more people sustained injuries as a result of the car accident, the news outlet added. According to the preliminary information provided by the ABI news agency, the incident claimed lives of nine men, seven women and a four-year child.
