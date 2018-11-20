Major Road Accident in West of China Leaves 9 Killed, 9 Injured - Reports

Three people were reported dead before. The accident, triggered by sudden thick fog, occurred on Monday on the high-speed circuit connecting the cities of Daqing and Guangzhou, in the vicinity of Henan's Pingyu County, the China Daily newspaper reported.
All the injured people have been taken to hospital, and are currently in a stable condition.
At least three people were killed in a chain reaction car crash where 28 trucks were involved on a highway in central China's Henan Province on Monday, local authorities said. https://t.co/hAQLWfNaFC pic.twitter.com/PO6gJfFGEu— SHINE (@shanghaidaily) 19 ноября 2018 г.
