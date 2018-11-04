Death Toll in Traffic Accident in North-West of China Up to 15 - Reports (VIDEO)

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The number of fatalities of a serious traffic accident in the north-western Chinese province of Gansu has climbed to 15, while the number of casualties has reached 44, local media reported on Sunday.

Earlier it was reported that 14 people were killed and 34 others injured.

The Xinhua news agency specified that 10 injured persons were currently in a critical condition.

The accident occurred on Saturday, at around 7:20 p.m. local time (11:20 GMT) at a toll station of the highway connecting Gansu's capital of Lanzhou and Hainan province's capital of Haikou. A driver of a heavy truck lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a line of 31 vehicles.

The police have already detained the driver, who was slightly injured. He said that the brakes of his truck had failed.