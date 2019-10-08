Violent rallies erupted in the Latin American country last week over the tough austerity measures that had been introduced by Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno who reportedly seeks to ink an aid deal with the International Monetary Fund (INF) in a bid to overhaul debt-suffering country's economy.

On Tuesday, the unrest continued to rock Ecuador and its capital. The protesters, many of them carrying wooden shields, reportedly tried to break through a security cordon around Ecuador's Congress building in the capital city of Quito.

According to Reuters, a group of protesters, chanting slogans and pumping fists in the air, managed to briefly burst through security lines into the building before being moved out by police.

This is the chaotic situation outside the National Assembly in Quito, Ecuador, right now pic.twitter.com/xKRvTsKDG5 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 8, 2019

​The Ecuadoran parliament was forced to suspend its work on Tuesday, according to Homero Castanier, a lawmaker from the Creating Opportunities (CREO) party.

Protests over the end of fuel subsidies in Ecuador.



President forced to move the government from the capital Quito to the city of Guayaquil.pic.twitter.com/z5P6hiM2HW — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 8, 2019

​"The National Assembly has suspended its activity; yesterday coordinators of various legislative bodies met with the assembly's president and vice-president and decided to suspend the activity as there were no guarantees allowing assemblymen and officials to visit the parliament's building", Castanier said.

He noted that just a block away from the parliament is the Arbolito park where protesters tend to gather. Also, some protesters tried to force their way into the assembly, albeit unsuccessfully, on Monday.

"There is a possibility that the National Assembly will meet in another place, but the issue is that protests are ongoing in different districts which prevent us from going to an agreed meeting place," Castanier added.

Las calles de Ecuador se llenan de protestas contra la medidas liberales que empobrecen y castigan al pueblo. En el estado español parece que esto no es noticia. pic.twitter.com/VvhLhBwGhD — Helena Maleno Garzón (@HelenaMaleno) October 8, 2019

​Moreno, who declared a state of emergency over the nationwide protests last Thursday, has, meanwhile, moved government headquarters to the coastal city of Guayaquil.

The Andean nation has been rocked by protests after Moreno unveiled austerity measures and introduced them as economic reforms -which are part of a much-anticipated aid deal with the IMF.

In particular, the deal partially envisages the elimination of fuel subsidies, including a reduction of vacation days for public employees, changes to retirement benefits and lower compensation for some contract workers.

Ecuador's economy is suffering from the heavy debt of about $3.6 billion, due to the previous leadership. Moreno has been adamant about slashing debt to $1 billion by 2020.

Earlier, Ecuadorian authorities said the nation would leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in order to increase crude oil production and raise more cash.

The protests have, however, prompted the Ecuadorian state-run energy giant Petroamazonas to halt its operations in three country's major oilfields. The protesters have also organized a blockade in various regions, caused severe fuel shortages in six out of 24 provinces.

