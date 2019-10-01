Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra Orders Dissolution of Congress Amid Feud With Opposition

Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra ordered the dissolution of Congress Monday and called for parliamentary elections after a feud with the country's opposition-run Congress.

"In accordance with the Political Constitution of Peru, I have decided to constitutionally dissolve the Congress and call for congressional elections of the Republic; this is a constitutional act provided for in article 134 of the Constitution," Vizcarra said in a televised message on a national news station.

— Canal N (@canalN_) September 30, 2019

​Vizcarra announced the dissolution of the opposition-led Congress after it elected a new member of the Constitutional Tribunal Monday and began preparing a motion to impeach the president, despite Vizcarra's warning that he would dissolve Congress if they did so.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.