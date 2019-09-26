Several People Injured in Explosion in University in Colombia Capital

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Several people were injured by a blast that hit inside the building of Colombia's National Pedagogic University in the capital of Bogota, the university has said.

"An explosion inside the university has been registered. It injured several people. We are currently assessing the damage caused to people and the property", the university said in a statement published on Twitter late on Wednesday.

The statement added that in the afternoon on Wednesday, protests were held outside the university. One person had been wounded during the rallies.

Meanwhile, El Tiempo reported that five people were injured in the blast and had been hospitalized. Three of them are reportedly in serious condition.

The police, prosecutors and Bogota's Mayor Enrique Penalosa had arrived at the university due to the incident.