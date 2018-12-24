Grenade Explosion Hits Nightclub in Columbia, at Least 29 Injured - Police

At least 29 people were injured in a grenade explosion at a disco club in the northeast of Columbia's El Bagre municipality, in Antioquia, police reported on Monday.

"At present, six people who were injured directly by the grenade explosion are hospitalised in Caucasia; 18 more are in El Bagre hospital and their injuries were inflicted by the shattered glass of the drinks that they had been drinking at the party," Blu Radio broadcasted the head of Antioquia police Carlos Sierra as saying.

Casualty reports vary, with local media reporting the toll to be ranging from 25 to 29.

READ MORE: Three Dead, Many Injured After Shooting at Christmas Market in France

The explosion occurred after two men on a motorcycle reportedly threw a grenade inside the nightclub.

Temor en El Bagre (Antioquia) por explosión de granada en discoteca https://t.co/GNWyWFsjWw pic.twitter.com/ylktIXtZSa — América Hoy (@AmerHoy) 24 декабря 2018 г.

​Authorities suspect the Clan del Golfo paramilitary organisation and the Caparrapos armed gang to be behind the attack.