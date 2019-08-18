Register
10:14 GMT +318 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

    Maduro Accuses Trump of Doing to Venezuela What Hitler Did to the Jewish People - Reports

    © Sputnik / Stringer
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Zara Muradyan
    230

    Nicolas Maduro, an outspoken critic of the current US administration, has reportedly made somewhat unflattering parallels between President Donald Trump and the Nazi leader following the introduction of new crippling sanctions against Caracas.

    Venezuela's embattled President Nicolas Maduro has compared his American counterpart Donald Trump's actions against the Latin American country to Adolf Hitler's persecution of Jews, El Periódico reported.

    "They are doing to us, more or less, what the Nazis did to the peoples of Europe in the 1940s, what the Nazis did to the Jewish people, and I condemn it. Donald Trump is doing to Venezuela what Hitler did to the Jewish people — persecuting it, attacking it, blocking it", he said in a Caracas speech.

    He has, however, added that he has a plan to fight the blockade imposed by the Trump administration, even though his Minister of Industries and National Protection Tareck El Aissami, who is being accused of drug trafficking in the US, is "the most persecuted by imperialism official" in his government.

    Maduro continued by claiming that the US went after El Aissami because he had dealt a severe blow to international drug trafficking during his tenure as Venezuela's interior minister (2008-2012).

    Last month, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) added El Aissami to its list of 10 most wanted fugitives over drug trafficking allegations. He has described his blacklisting as "infamous aggression of imperialism".

    This is not the first time that Maduro has compared the US President to the Nazi Führer: last November, he said, "Just like Hitler persecuted the Jewish people, Donald Trump persecutes the people of Venezuela".

    Last week, the Venezuelan president called on his compatriots to join protests against the "hostile policies" of the Trump administration, and announced that he would submit a letter, signed by millions of Venezuelans, condemning US sanctions on Caracas, to the UN.

    The United States introduced a new round of sanctions against Venezuela earlier this month, with National Security Adviser John Bolton saying that the penalties on Venezuelan state entities and individuals sent "a direct signal to all those who enable [Nicolas Maduro's] dictatorship and undermine the democratically elected national assembly, or interim president Juan Guaido".

    "This sweeping executive order authorises the US government to identify, target and impose sanctions on any person who continues to provide support to the illegitimate regime of Nicolas Maduro", Bolton said.

    The Venezuelan government denounced the sanctions as "another serious aggression by the Trump administration through arbitrary economic terrorism against the Venezuelan people".

    Yet despite the restrictions, Maduro told US journalist Max Blumenthal on 7 August that there was still hope for dialogue with Washington, and that he had informed President Trump about his eagerness to engage in talks.

    "I told President Trump that if one day - today, or in the future - there was an opportunity for a [mutually] respectful dialogue and understanding, I would be ready to offer a hand... God willing!"

    Political Crisis in Venezuela

    Venezuela has been mired in an ongoing political crisis since early January when Juan Guaido was elected the head of the opposition-led National Assembly that all other government branches have refused to recognise since 2016.

    In mid-January, two days after the Venezuelan Supreme Court annulled his election, Guaido proclaimed himself interim president challenging legitimate President Maduro, who was sworn in for a second term on 10 January.

    Guaido's move was immediately recognised by Washington, with other countries around the world following suit, while Maduro slammed the opposition leader as a US "puppet", and described the entire situation as a coup attempt staged by the United States.

    Tags:
    John Bolton, Juan Guaido, sanctions, crisis, USA, Venezuela, Jews, Jewish, Nazi, Adolf Hitler, Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ksenia Krivko from Kemerovo claimed the title of Mrs Russia Globe 2019.
    Hot Mamas: Dazzling Beauties From the 2019 Mrs Russia Pageant
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse