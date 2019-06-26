Venezuelan Authorities Thwart New Coup Attempt - Reports

The attempted coup reportedly included a plan to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro, according to Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Culture Jorge Rodríguez.

The Venezuelan government has thwarted a military plan to carry out a coup d'état, to free General Raul Isaias Baduel, who has been detained since 2009, and to proclaim him as president, Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Culture Jorge Rodríguez stated.

Rodriguez said the plan involved both active and retired army officers and was to have been carried out between 23-24 June.

The minister also showed a video with the officer's confession in which he assured that the plan for the military coup was being executed with the presumed support of the Israeli and American militaries.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet.

In May, Guaido said he was considering asking the United States to intervene in Venezuela in the wake of a failed coup attempt.

Large-scale protests against Maduro began in Venezuela on 21 January soon after he was sworn in for a new term. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself an interim leader of the country. A number of Western countries, including the United States, backed his claim while Russia, China, and a host of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.