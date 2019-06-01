Entrance of US Embassy Building in Honduran Capital Set on Fire Amid Protests

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – A group of protesters, wearing masks and hooded tops, set the main entrance to the US embassy building in the Honduran capital on fire amid mass demonstrations in the country, local media reported.

The incident happened in downtown Tegucigalpa on Friday. The Heraldo news outlet reported, that the rioters brought tires to the entrance, usually used by visa applicants to access the building, and set them on fire.

US Embassy set on fire today in Tegucigalpa #Honduras as the general strike led by educators and teachers continues amid violent repression by the US-backed dictatorship. #FueraJOH pic.twitter.com/RZtf4Qnluz — felonious monk (@sheikhabud) May 31, 2019

​

The fire was subsequently extinguished by firefighters.

Meanwhile, the Tribuna news outlet reported that one of the people behind the fire had been detained.

READ MORE: US Homeland Security Ends Temporary Protected Status for Honduras

Honduras currently faces protests against measures aimed at privatizing medical and education areas. The reform was proposed by President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who is seen by many as a US ally in the region.