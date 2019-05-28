Maduro Says Sabotage Prevents Ships With Gasoline, Food From Reaching Venezuela

"Last week, sabotage was committed against ten tankers [with gasoline] to prevent them from reaching the Venezuelan coast. In any case, this problem is being dealt with and we are stabilizing the situation," the president said late on Monday as broadcast on Twitter.
READ MORE: Ranking US Senator Calls for Invasion of Venezuela if Maduro Refuses to Resign
Since the beginning of the major political crisis in Venezuela in late January, the Latin American country has also suffered several major blackouts, with the authorities attributed to attacks as well, pinning the blame on the United States, which is supporting the Venezuelan opposition and is striving to oust Maduro from power. Washington denies the accusations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)