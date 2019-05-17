Venezuela’s Guaido Claims Rumoured SECRET Meeting With Maduro's Reps Not Talks

"These are not in any way the negotiations. These are Norway’s efforts to act as a mediator, which have been underway for months," Guaido told reporters, as quoted by El Nacional newspaper.
READ MORE: Guaido's People Responsible for Damage Done to Venezuelan Embassy — US Activist
The opposition leader recalled that the ongoing meeting was the second time that Norway invited the Venezuelan sides to sit at the negotiating table in Oslo.
"There is no difference between this meeting in Norway and the other [meetings]. It is the country’s intention to act as a mediator in the resolution of the crisis, which is similar to the intentions of the [International] Contact Group, the Lima Group, Canada and others. It is another initiative of a county which seeks cooperation," Guaido added.
The situation in Venezuela remains tense since January when Guaido proclaimed himself an interim president. Washington and its allies endorsed Guaido and called on Maduro to step down. Moreover, the United States seized billions of dollars’ worth of Venezuelan oil assets.
READ MORE: Threats to Maduro From Guaido, US Have Nothing to Do With Democracy — Lavrov
Maduro, in turn, has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet and take over Venezuela’s natural resources.
Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.
Notably, Norway was among EU countries that have not endorsed Guaido as the Venezuelan interim president.
All comments
Show new comments (0)