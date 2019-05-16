Register
21:10 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man holds a sign outside the window of the Venezuelan embassy which is occupied by Nicolas Maduro supporters as Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guido's envoy to the United States Carlos Vecchio speaks outside in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2019

    Guaido’s People Responsible for Damage Done to Venezuelan Embassy - US Activist

    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    US
    Get short URL
    0 81

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The only damage rendered to the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington came at the hands of US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido’s people, Code Pink activist Paki Wieland told Sputnik.

    "We left it in absolutely pristine condition. The only damage that was done was done by the Guaido people who came and broke down the door, who broke some of the tiles down and broke a window", Wieland said.

    Wieland said Code Pink received a phone call from one of the activists inside the Embassy, Kevin Zeese, who told them that the police were breaking into the building. There were no activists or press representatives near the Embassy at the time of the break in, Wieland added.

    READ MORE: US Targeting Venezuela With 'Modern Piracy' Policy — Venezuelan Envoy to UN

    Earlier in the day, US law enforcement personnel dressed in military gear broke down the embassy front door and arrested four activists who had been residing in the building since April 24 in a bid to prevent Guaido’s representatives from taking over. A State Department official told Sputnik that US authorities arrested the four activists on trespassing charges.

    United States Secret Service agents prepare to enter the Venezuelan Embassy to evict and arrest the final four supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Washington
    © REUTERS/ CARLOS BARRIA
    Venezuela Tried to Talk to US Authorities About Washington Embassy Issue - Envoy
    Zeese was arrested along with fellow activists Margaret Flowers, Adrienne Pine and David Paul.

    The activists, members of the Embassy Protection Collective, occupied the premises with permission of Venezuelan diplomats who were ordered to leave the country by the Trump administration.

    On Saturday, US authorities turned off the water in the embassy and have prevented food and medical supplies from being delivered to the facility. Iconic civil rights leader Jesse Jackson visited the embassy on Wednesday to deliver food and show solidarity in trying to prevent a war in Venezuela.

    In April, Zeese told Sputnik that members of the group were willing to get arrested to protect the embassy on behalf of the legitimate UN-recognized leader of Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro.

    Zeese, a public interest lawyer and director of the Popular Resistance advocacy group, served as press secretary for Ralph Nader’s 2004 presidential campaign. Zeese was also the US state of Maryland’s Green Party Candidate for US Senate in 2006.

    READ MORE: WATCH Activist Detail How Police Stormed Venezuelan Embassy

    A second United States Air Force C-17 cargo plane loaded with humanitarian aid lands at Camilo Daza airport in Cucuta, Colombia, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Fernando Vergara
    Washington Orders Suspension of Air Travel Between US and Venezuela
    Code Pink is a women-led grassroots social justice and antiwar movement. The name Code Pink is a play on US Homeland Security color-coded threat advisory levels that range from Code Green to Code Red, which the advocacy group said then-President George W. Bush used to scare Americans to build support ahead of the 2003 Iraq invasion.

    On Monday, Guaido formally asked the US military for help in overthrowing the Venezuelan government. Maduro has accused Guaido of being a US puppet and collaborating with Washington to take power in Caracas in order to control the country’s oil resources.

    Related:

    US Targeting Venezuela With 'Modern Piracy' Policy - Venezuelan Envoy to UN
    New Arms Contracts With Venezuela Unlikely At Present - Russian Official
    Venezuela Tried to Talk to US Authorities About Washington Embassy Issue - Envoy
    Washington Orders Suspension of Air Travel Between US and Venezuela
    Tags:
    arrest, embassy, Juan Guaido, Venezuela, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse