03:08 GMT +317 May 2019
    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

    Venezuela's Maduro Orders Boosting Security at Former US Embassy in Caracas

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Latin America
    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he had ordered strengthening security measures at the premises of the former US embassy in Caracas despite the US police actions against activists protecting the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC

    US staff left the embassy earlier this year as tensions between Washington and Caracas escalated after Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself an interim president and was backed by the United States despite criticism from Maduro and Venezuelan authorities.

    "I have ordered to boost the legal police protection of the building of the former US embassy which belongs to the US government. We will protect it because Venezuela follows conventions and international law. Criminals are sitting in the White House," Maduro said on Thursday.

    Protesters rally in Washington, DC, supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
    © Photo: YouTube/alchymediatv
    Venezuelan President Maduro Calls for Preserving Inviolability of Embassy in US
    Activists with the Embassy Protection Collective had been living inside the Venezuelan embassy in Washington D.C. since April 10 in order to prevent the United States and Venezuela's opposition from taking over the facility, following Washington's orders for the mission's diplomats to leave its premises.

    READ MORE: Guaido’s People Responsible for Damage Done to Venezuelan Embassy — US Activist

    On Monday, US Secret Service agents broke into the embassy and ordered the activists to leave the embassy or face imprisonment and prosecution. Earlier on Thursday, US Secret Service and State Department police forced their way into the embassy and detained the four activists who had ignored the threats and remained there, both federal agencies confirmed.

    Tags:
    security, embassy, Nicolás Maduro, United States, Caracas, Venezuela
    Votre message a été envoyé!
