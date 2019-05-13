Argentinian Lawmaker Dies After Thursday's 'Mafia-Style' Attack - Reports

Hector Olivares, a lawmaker from the Argentine province of La Rioja, was wounded in a parked car by three shots near the Congress in the centre of Buenos Aires on Thursday morning, while his colleague, Miguel Marcelo Yadon, was killed near the congressional building, local media reported.

Acting Senate president Federico Pinedo said Sunday, cited by Fox News, that Chamber of Deputies member Hector Olivares has succumbed to his wounds.

The attackers primarily targeted Yadon, not Olivares, the country's security minister Patricia Bullrich said earlier.

At least six people were detained in what has been described by local media as a "mafia-style" attack that has shocked local citizens, according to Fox News.

On Friday, Juan Jesus Fernandez, the 42-year-old main suspect in the assassination of a provincial official was apprehended by the Argentinian police. Another suspect, Luis Cano, was also arrested on Friday. The day before, Rafael Kano Carmona, who had a license to drive the car, from which shots were allegedly fired, was detained as well.

Police are reportedly investigating the motive behind the attack, and one of the versions is revenge for the possible romantic relationship between the attacker's daughter and the official. The daughter of the key suspect was also detained.

