Argentinian Lawmaker Dies After Thursday's 'Mafia-Style' Attack - Reports

Acting Senate president Federico Pinedo said Sunday, cited by Fox News, that Chamber of Deputies member Hector Olivares has succumbed to his wounds.
The attackers primarily targeted Yadon, not Olivares, the country's security minister Patricia Bullrich said earlier.
#Argentina: Héctor Olivares, a deputy of the @UCR_Argentina party, has been shot meters aways from the Congress. He is in critical condition. Staff member Miguel Yadón was killed. #Balvanera pic.twitter.com/jHsSPZUAo4— Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) 9 мая 2019 г.
On Friday, Juan Jesus Fernandez, the 42-year-old main suspect in the assassination of a provincial official was apprehended by the Argentinian police. Another suspect, Luis Cano, was also arrested on Friday. The day before, Rafael Kano Carmona, who had a license to drive the car, from which shots were allegedly fired, was detained as well.
Police are reportedly investigating the motive behind the attack, and one of the versions is revenge for the possible romantic relationship between the attacker's daughter and the official. The daughter of the key suspect was also detained.
