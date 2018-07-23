Plane Carrying IMF Director Makes Emergency Landing in Argentina - Reports

An American Airlines flight carrying International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde made an emergency landing in Argentina shortly after taking off from Buenos Aires' Ezeiza airport on Sunday, Reuters reported, citing local media outlets.

According to Reuters, the flight, which was destined for the United States, experienced a drop in cabin pressure about 200 km (124 miles) north of the Argentine capital and returned to Ezeiza airport to land.

Christine Lagarde had been in Argentina over the weekend fo the G20 meeting of finance ministers.

Lagarde's arrival in the Argentinian capital was reportedly greeted with a howl of protests against IMF presence in the country and the recently adopted IMF loan worth $50 billion for Argentina, which, according to demonstrators, will make the country's authorities proceed with their adjustment policies, further reduction in public expenditure, thus triggering more dismissals in public and private sectors.

However, Lagarde said that the country's targets for the annual inflation rate were achievable, while noting Argentina's progress in tax matters.