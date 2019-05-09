Brazilian Court Orders Former President Temer to Be Jailed Again - Report

A Brazilian court on Wednesday ordered that former President Michel Temer be jailed again over an ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption, Reuters reported.

In April Temer was indicted on corruption charges brought by prosecutors who said he took part in a bribery scheme related to the Angra 3 nuclear power plant complex on the coast near Rio de Janeiro, Reuters reported at the time.

The case was part of Operation Car Wash, Brazil's largest corruption investigation, which has put dozens of businessmen and politicians in jail since 2014, according to Reuters report.

Ex-Brazilian president Temer had been held for several days in March over charges in a corruption case involving nuclear power plant operator Eletronuclear before being released, according to Reuters report.

At the same time, news portal Globo reported that the March arrest took place within the framework of the Lava Jato police operation targeting a corruption scandal in oil-and-gas company Petrobras.

The scandal hit Petrobras in 2014, when it became known that several company officials signed contracts and received commissions for this in the amount of 3 percent of the contract amount. These funds were later used to bribe politicians and officials. According to the Brazilian authorities, overpricing and bribes brought the authors of the scheme about $3.8 billion.

Temer was president from 2016 to 2018, taking office following the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff.

