Brazil Ex-President Temer Arrested Amid Corruption Investigation - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Brazilian authorities have detained former president Michel Temer amid an anti-corruption investigation, news portal Globo reported on Thursday. Temer, 78, was president from 2016 to 2018, taking office following the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff.

According to the portal, the arrest took place within the framework of the Lava Jato police operation targeting a corruption scandal in oil-and-gas company Petrobras.

The scandal hit Petrobras in 2014, when it became known that several company officials signed contracts and received commissions for this in the amount of 3 percent of the contract amount. These funds were later used to bribe politicians and officials. According to the Brazilian authorities, overpricing and bribes brought the authors of the scheme about $3.8 billion.

The spike of fuel prices in Brazil, one of the main Latin American oil producers, has provoked the outrage of the country's population last year, with truckers striking over the fuel prices principles.

The public discontent and rallies forced Brazilian President Michel Temer to agree to the protesters' demands and to reduce diesel prices. At the same time, it led to the resignation of Pedro Parente, then president of Brazil's Petrobras state petroleum company.