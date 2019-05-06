Guaido: 'We Are Very Close to Achieving Change in Venezuela' - Reports

The self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaido told AFP on Monday that the country's opposition is "very close to achieving changes" in the country.

Guaido told AFP on Monday that people who had pledged support for his abortive uprising last week had "failed to follow through" to dislodge President Nicolas Maduro.

"There were people who failed to follow through", Maduro told AFP in Caracas, claiming that "it doesn't mean that they won't do it soon […] We are very close to achieving change in Venezuela".

Last week, Guaido made another attempt to depose of constitutionally elected Maduro by calling on Venezuelans and the military to take to the streets and overthrow Venezuela's president. However, Maduro said that the commanders of all regions and zones of integral defense had reiterated their full loyalty to the country’s legitimate authorities.

The situation in Venezuela remains tense since January when Guaido proclaimed himself to be interim president. The United States and 54 other countries recognized Guaido and called on Maduro to step down. Russia, China, and a number of other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

On 30 April, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release that Venezuela's institutions must support Guaido in order to receive sanctions relief.

Amid the events, which Caracas has described as a failed coup attempt, US National Security Adviser John Bolton reiterated that "all options are on the table" with regard to Venezuela, adding that Washington hopes to see a peaceful transfer of power.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to examine military options and is already working on a series of new sanctions packages targeting Havana and Moscow for their "destabilizing activities" in Venezuela, the Free Beacon reported citing US Special Representative Elliott Abrams.

