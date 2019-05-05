Russian, Venezuelan Foreign Ministers Discuss Coup Attempt in Venezuela (VIDEO)

Following the failed coup d'etat in Venezuela, Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza are meeting in Moscow. The two counterparts are set to discuss bilateral relations and recent developments in the Latin American country.

"There will be an exchange of views on the situation in Venezuela and around it in connection with the coup attempt in this country", a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry read.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has stated that the coup attempt had totally failed in the Latin American country.

"No one and nothing could break down our spirit. The national sovereignty of Venezuela will not be overthrown by this imperialist government", Arreaza said, referring to Washington.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in turn, reaffirmed Moscow's support for the people of Venezuela and for President Nicolas Maduro.

"We have confirmed our solidarity with the friendly people of Venezuela. We have confirmed our support for the legitimate president, whom the Venezuelan people elected on 20 May 2018. We have welcomed the measures that the government of Nicolas Maduro is taking in order to prevent further destabilisation", Lavrov said after talks with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in Moscow.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik a day earlier that the talks between Lavrov and Arreaza will also be devoted to provocations by the US-backed Venezuelan opposition and Washington's pressure against Caracas.

The meeting comes after Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido admitted the failure of his latest attempt to oust President Nicolas Maduro, adding that the National Assembly would probably approve a US intervention in Venezuela, if Washington were to make such an offer.

On 30 April, the Venezuelan opposition carried out a new attempt to overthrow Maduro. At least 300 people were injured in violent rallies on 30 April and 1 May, according to a local human rights group.

The situation in Venezuela has remained tense since January, when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself an "interim president". Washington immediately supported Guaido, called on Nicolas Maduro to step down, and seized billions of dollars' worth of the country's oil assets.