Venezuela Shortens Work Day Amid Activities to Fortify Electric Grids

CARACAS (Sputnik) - Caracas introduced on Monday a shortened workday and school day until Wednesday in light of the renovation work on the country's power grids to fortify them against further attacks, Jorge Rodriguez, the Venezuelan minister of communications and information, said.

"The Bolivarian government informs the people that after the Holy Week break and amid the strengthening of the national electric grid system to confront terrorist attacks it was decided to adopt a special [reduced working] schedule," Rodriguez tweeted.

In early March, Venezuela suffered its worst power outage in its history with the electricity failure happening in 21 out of 23 states. The authorities said the incident had been caused by "sabotage" at the country's Guri hydroelectric power plant, which generates electricity for nearly the entire country.

Major power outages continued across Venezuela later in March. Caracas has said that the country's power system had suffered several attacks and blamed them on Washington which denied the claims.

