Pompeo Calls Maduro ‘Power-Hungry Tyrant’ During Paraguay Visit

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the ongoing economic and political crisis in Venezuela a central point of his four-country visit to Latin America.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo again blasted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, calling him a "power-hungry tyrant" in a speech during the former's visit to Paraguay. The former CIA director also called Paraguay one of the "leaders in defense of democracy."

"As a member of the Lima Group, Paraguay stands among the leaders in our hemisphere in defense of democracy, in calling out Maduro for what he truly is — a power-hungry tyrant who has brought ruin to his country and to his people," Pompeo said.

The top US diplomat praised Paraguay for its "teamwork" in what many consider to be a US claim to "restore stability and democracy from the chaos caused by Maduro."

On Friday, Pompeo met with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in the capital city of Santiago, where the former asserted that Chinese financing of Maduro's government was prolonging the country's economic crisis.

After Paraguay, Pompeo will visit Peru, then stop for a meeting with Venezuelan refugees in the Colombian border town of Cucuta on Sunday.

During his Saturday speech in Paraguay, Pompeo pointed out that it is necessary to "take down" criminal organizations active in the tri-border area between Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay.

The US has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, cutting the nation's oil exports and access to funds in international financial institutions in efforts spark civil unrest and oust Maduro, replacing him with opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Despite US efforts and the opposition's alleged attacks on Venezuelan infrastructure, Maduro remains in power, controlling the nation's Armed Forces and oil industry.

The US and its allies have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim leader, while Russia, China, Turkey and several other countries support Maduro, who won presidential elections in 2018.