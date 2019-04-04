Mexico Says Decided to Refrain From Responding to US Statements on Migration

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that the country had chosen to follow the strategy of not responding to the US statements related to the influx of migrants from the Latin American country.

"The fact that we do not respond does not mean that we are detached [from the problem]. It is a strategy. And strategies are judged by their results. This will be the Mexican position," Ebrard said as quoted by the Universal news outlet on Wednesday.

The diplomat suggested that Trump’s recent statements were related to the campaign for the 2020 US presidential election. Mexico would not be a part of this campaign, Ebrard argued.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pledged to build a barrier on the US southern border or shut it due to thousands of illegal migrants crossing into the United States from the neighbouring country. On Wednesday, Trump doubled down on his threats, saying he would shut the border with Mexico if the Congress did not act to eliminate loopholes that allow for illegal immigration.

READ MORE: Mexico Registers No Closures of Checkpoints on US Border So Far

On Wednesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said neither Mexico City nor Washington would benefit from the closure of the border.

Thousands of migrants cross the US border with Mexico monthly. According to the Mexican Ministry of Internal Affairs, only in February, more than 76,000 migrants were detained after trying to get into the United States. In March this figure was expected to increase to 100,000 people.