Maduro Announces Power Rationing, Blames Opposition for 'Violence and Chaos'

The Venezuelan President blamed the opposition for its attacks on the power grids as he announced a 30-day power rationing plan.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Sunday that the attacks on Venezuelan power grid are a part of the opposition's plan that seeks to "sow violence and chaos."

"On 25 March, a new wave of attacks began after we had restored the service," Maduro's said in his TV address. "This is the plan of opposition's coup which seeks to sow violence and chaos."

#EnDirecto🔴 | Presidente @NicolasMaduro: El 25 de marzo empezó una nueva etapa de ataques cuando ya habíamos restituido el servicio. Ese es el plan de la oposición golpista que quiere generar violencia y caos pic.twitter.com/bd22BymEPy — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) 1 апреля 2019 г.

“We must boost our security as we are dealing with monsters that want to destroy Venezuela. These attacks are carried out to make our country crazy. Their plan is to destroy Venezuela, push it into violence […] I believe in Venezuela, we must believe in our people,” the Venezuelan president added.

​In his official statement published in his Twitter, Maduro also blamed the power outages on the "terrorist attacks, perpetrated by criminals who have already announced their intent so blatantly in various public speeches."

"These were ‘electromagnetic attacks’ that damaged power transmission lines," Maduro said in a TV address

"These attacks of various nature have cause significant amount of equipment damage and interrupted processes necessary for constant provision of the power," the written statement reads.

Mantenemos un intenso trabajo para restablecer de forma permanente el suministro de energía eléctrica y los servicios básicos en el País. Llamo al pueblo venezolano a preservar la Paz y a permanecer en resistencia amorosa para derrotar, de forma definitiva, la guerra eléctrica. pic.twitter.com/ahDItxN46V — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) 31 марта 2019 г.

​In order to mitigate the power issues that Venezuela keeps struggling with following the alleged attack on Guri hydroelectric dam, Maduro announced power rationing scheme that will last for 30 days.

"I have approved a 30-day plan to enter a regime of [grid] load management, of a balance between [power] generation, secure transmission, maintenance and consumption throughout the country," he said in his TV address.

#EnVideo 📹 | Pdte. @NicolasMaduro: He aprobado un plan de 30 días para ir a un régimen de administración de carga, de equilibrio en el proceso de generación, de transmisión segura y de servicio y consumo a lo largo y ancho del país #VenezuelaNoSeRinde pic.twitter.com/jctnW6PvVl — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) 1 апреля 2019 г.

​Maduro said the plan will prioritize guaranteed water supply.

He also ordered school activities suspension and reduction of working day until 2:00 pm in all public and private institutions, adding that the government continues to put all effort into restoring the power grid to its full capacity, as well as investigate the possible "moles" within the electric service.

"We are investigating infiltrator elements within the electric service that may serve as moles to cause damage from within," Maduro said in his TV address.

Technical specialists warn that the power grid remains in critical state and that more blackouts may happen.

"This is going to continue, the situation is very serious, there will be more blackouts and rationing," Winton Cabas, president of the Venezuelan association of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, said, according to AFP. "The whole power grid is barely generating between 5,500 and 6,000 megawatts, when it has the capacity to generate 34,000 megawatts."

In the meantime, Maduro praised the support of the people, who stood united in the face of challenges.

"I congratulate our people who have maintained monolithic unity, civil behavior and the solidarity — everything that makes us indestructible," he said in the statement.

"We will win in this electric War," Maduro said in the statement.

Power outages have become the cornerstone of opposition leader Juan Guaido's plan to oust the legitimate president Maduro. As the government restored power in the capital city of Caracas, Guaido initiated his "Operation Freedom" in the outskirts, where power situation remains highly volatile.