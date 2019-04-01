Register
06:18 GMT +301 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Power transmission lines

    Maduro Announces Power Rationing, Blames Opposition for 'Violence and Chaos'

    CC0
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The Venezuelan President blamed the opposition for its attacks on the power grids as he announced a 30-day power rationing plan.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Sunday that the attacks on Venezuelan power grid are a part of the opposition's plan that seeks to "sow violence and chaos."

    "On 25 March, a new wave of attacks began after we had restored the service," Maduro's said in his TV address. "This is the plan of opposition's coup which seeks to sow violence and chaos."

    “We must boost our security as we are dealing with monsters that want to destroy Venezuela. These attacks are carried out to make our country crazy. Their plan is to destroy Venezuela, push it into violence […] I believe in Venezuela, we must believe in our people,” the Venezuelan president added.

    ​In his official statement published in his Twitter, Maduro also blamed the power outages on the "terrorist attacks, perpetrated by criminals who have already announced their intent so blatantly in various public speeches."

    "These were ‘electromagnetic attacks’ that damaged power transmission lines," Maduro said in a TV address

    "These attacks of various nature have cause significant amount of equipment damage and interrupted processes necessary for constant provision of the power," the written statement reads.

    ​In order to mitigate the power issues that Venezuela keeps struggling with following the alleged attack on Guri hydroelectric dam, Maduro announced power rationing scheme that will last for 30 days.

    "I have approved a 30-day plan to enter a regime of [grid] load management, of a balance between [power] generation, secure transmission, maintenance and consumption throughout the country," he said in his TV address.

    ​Maduro said the plan will prioritize guaranteed water supply.

    He also ordered school activities suspension and reduction of working day until 2:00 pm in all public and private institutions, adding that the government continues to put all effort into restoring the power grid to its full capacity, as well as investigate the possible "moles" within the electric service.

    "We are investigating infiltrator elements within the electric service that may serve as moles to cause damage from within," Maduro said in his TV address.

    Technical specialists warn that the power grid remains in critical state and that more blackouts may happen.

    "This is going to continue, the situation is very serious, there will be more blackouts and rationing," Winton Cabas, president of the Venezuelan association of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, said, according to AFP. "The whole power grid is barely generating between 5,500 and 6,000 megawatts, when it has the capacity to generate 34,000 megawatts."

    In this handout photo released by the Miraflores Presidential Press Office, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro flashes a V for Victory hand gesture after arriving at the Fort Tiuna military base in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Marcelo Garcia
    Trump's Rep Reveals How US Wants Maduro's Rule in Venezuela to End
    In the meantime, Maduro praised the support of the people, who stood united in the face of challenges.

    "I congratulate our people who have maintained monolithic unity, civil behavior and the solidarity — everything that makes us indestructible," he said in the statement.

    "We will win in this electric War," Maduro said in the statement.

    Power outages have become the cornerstone of opposition leader Juan Guaido's plan to oust the legitimate president Maduro. As the government restored power in the capital city of Caracas, Guaido initiated his "Operation Freedom" in the outskirts, where power situation remains highly volatile.

    Related:

    Trump's Rep Reveals How US Wants Maduro's Rule in Venezuela to End
    Brazil Calls on Russian Military to Exit Venezuela if 'Propping Up Maduro'
    US Asks EU to Build Up Pressure on Venezuela’s Maduro With More Sanctions
    Attack on Venezuela's Guri Dam Carried Out With Use of Sniper Rifle - Maduro
    Venezuela-Russian Meeting to Be Held in April, 20 Accords to Be Signed - Maduro
    Bolton, After Meeting Brazil’s Defense Chief, Says ‘Maduro's Days Numbered’
    Duque Gov't Worked Closely With US to Ratchet Up Sanctions Against Maduro - Prof
    Tags:
    blackouts, electricity, water supply, power rationing, address, document, statement, Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Surprise for Mr President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Surprise for Mr. President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse