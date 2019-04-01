At Least 20 Reportedly Killed in Peru Bus Fire (PHOTOS)

At least 20 people were killed and nearly a dozen injured, including children as a regional bus caught fire on Sunday evening, local media reported.

According to the Peru21 news media outlet, the bus en route from Lima to Chiclayo was full of passengers when the interior of the vehicle was engulfed in smoke and flames. Some passengers reportedly escaped the fire.

[Emergencia] 🚨



🚑📞 @SAMUPeru106 SMP, Breña, Los Olivos y Comas, brindan atención médica a los afectados por el incendio de un bus interprovincial en el terminal de Fiori en #SMP.



➡️ Hasta el momento, #SAMU ha realizado el traslado de dos pacientes a una clínica privada. pic.twitter.com/Kc25bXHi89 — SAMUPerú (@SAMUPeru106) 1 апреля 2019 г.

There have been no reports on the cause of the incident. Local authorities have launched the investigation into the incident.

🔴 #LOÚLTIMO Tragedia en el ex terminal de Fiori: Al menos 20 muertos y 7 heridos tras incendio de bus [VIDEO] https://t.co/poJsXRek0P pic.twitter.com/NeIOiE9Dpa — Diario Perú21 (@peru21noticias) 1 апреля 2019 г.

According to the eyewitnesses, cited by local media, the fire started on the first-floor cabin of the two-story bus. Many passengers were reportedly trapped in the upper cabin, trying to escape from the burning vehicle. Local emergency services said, cited by the El Comercio new media outlet, that the bus was not equipped with fire extinguishers.

