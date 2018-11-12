Bus Carrying Youth Football Team Falls Off Road in Peru, 7 Minors Killed (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as seven children have died and another 11 people have been injured after a bus carrying a youth football team plunged off a mountain road in northern Peru, the country's health minister, Silvia Pessah, said.

The accident took place in the town of Chachapoyas on November 11. According to media reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

"Seven teenagers have died. Their relatives have identified their bodies," Silvia Pessah told the Canal N broadcaster.

According to Pessah, the absolute majority of the injured passengers are children, all of them have been hospitalized. Two of the minors have already been discharged from hospital.

La @policiaperu ha confirmado el lamentable fallecimiento de 6 menores de edad y del chofer del ómnibus de la empresa "GH Bus". Los menores se dirigían a jugar un torneo de fútbol Sub 14 en Chachapoyas pic.twitter.com/5B8tvUEwcP — Carlos Alberto Navarro (@tutigrilloperu) 11 ноября 2018 г.

"A total of 10 teenagers aged 13-14 and one woman are among 11 victims," the health minister noted.

The Peruvian Football Federation has already expressed its condolences over the deadly crash.