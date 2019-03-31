Russia Explains Why Military Specialists Arrived to Venezuela

"We have explained what our servicemen are doing in Venezuela, providing, on an absolutely legitimate and legal basis, the maintenance of military equipment, which we have delivered in accordance with an intergovernmental agreement ratified by the Venezuelan parliament and absolutely in line with the Venezuelan constitution," Lavrov said in the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program aired by Rossiya-1 television.
Earlier, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams, commenting on the arrival of Russian military aircraft in Caracas, said that various measures could be taken by Washington, particularly in economic terms, hinting at more sanctions against Russia.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on March 28 that the Russian military personnel’s presence in Venezuela was fully legitimate and in accordance with the defence agreement between Moscow and Caracas. She added that the personnel would remain in the country for as long as Moscow and Caracas deem their presence necessary.
