Russia Lambasts US Threats to Impose Sanctions Over Venezuela

Despite Moscow and Caracas emphasising that Russian military specialists had arrived in Venezuela is fully legitimate and in accordance with the defense agreement between the states, US Special Representative Elliott Abrams on Friday vowed that Washington would make Russia "pay a price," threatening the Kremlin with new sanctions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has slammed US "attempts to intimidate" Moscow over legitimate cooperation with Venezuela as "ridiculous."

Moscow has also strongly refuted US claims that Russian Defence Ministry's specialists aim to conduct "military operations" in Venezuela. Yet again, the Russian Foreign Ministry clarified the presence of MoD's experts in the Latin American country, emphasising that the specialists are in no way "military contingent."

While apparently referring to this week's threats from Washington over the matter, Moscow stated that the US reaction was apparently linked to the fact that the "planned prompt coup in Caracas has not succeeded."

