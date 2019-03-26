Moscow: OAS Supports US 'Ambitions' Accusing Russia of Intervention in Venezuela

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow regrets that the leadership of the Organization of American States (OAS) decided to support Washington's "colonizer ambitions" and groundlessly accuse Russia of interference in Venezuela's affairs and even military intervention, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

"We regret that the OAS leadership imprudently helps to strengthen Washington's colonizer ambitions as if it does not understand that any of the regional states can be placed under US pressure next," Zakharova said, as quoted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

She added that Moscow was not surprised with the "politically motivated" and groundless claim by the OAS General Secretariat that Russia, which backs the legitimate government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, conducted a military intervention in Venezuela, thus breaching its sovereignty.

"The Russian Federation develops its cooperation with Venezuela in strict compliance with the constitution of this country and with full respect to its legislative norms. Russian specialists [military] presence on the territory of Venezuela is regulated by the defense cooperation agreement that the Russian and the Venezuelan government signed in May 2001," Zakharova said.

Her comment came soon after the OAS, which backs Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, slammed Russia's alleged military interference in Venezuela.